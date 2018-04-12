April 12, 2018

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park

By Marielle Mondon
071717_Treetopquest Source/Treetop Quest

Treetop Quest adventure course.

This spring Philadelphia will finally welcome its much-anticipated zip line and tree rope course, opening Saturday, May 12, right behind Belmont Plateau at 51 Chamonix Drive in West Fairmount Park.

The new location for Treetop Quest will mark the company’s first Northeast outpost, with other courses located in Georgia and Mississippi. In Philly, you can expect 65 treetop courses and 17 zip lines spanning about five acres of the park, including not only zip lines but also balance beams, suspended trampolines, and other courses.

If you’re afraid of heights, it’s either time to face your fears or stay at home – the courses are all around 60 feet above the ground.

No matter how you feel about the heights, the course has options for all ages. Different courses are available for kids starting at ages 4-6, which range from $17-$19 per reservation.

Adults over the age of 18 can make reservations starting at $49.

You can also book group reservations for parties or other occasions, and if you’re super into it, season passes are available. Check out the schedule and pricing details here.

Marielle Mondon
