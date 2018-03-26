Enjoy picturesque views of cherry blossoms at this springtime race

The Cherry Blossom 10K and 5K will take place Saturday, April 14.

Both races will begin and end at the Fairmount Horticulture Center. All runners will race past some of the city's best spots to view the pretty, pink flowers.

Plus, the course also offers views of Memorial Hall and Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.



Below is a map of the 10K and 5K routes.

Cherry Blossom 5K and 10K/course map Cherry Blossom 5K and 10K/course map The route for the Cherry Blossom 5K and 10K.



Registration for the 5K is $25, and registration for the 10K is $35.

Saturday, April 14

7:30 a.m. start time | $25-$35 per person

100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

