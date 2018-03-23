Philadelphians can register for a free yard tree

Philadelphians can pick up a free tree to plant in their yard this spring.

The giveaway is courtesy of TreePhilly, a community outreach program led by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The aim is to help residents improve their communities by planting and maintaining trees.

Saturday, April 14, will be the biggest giveaway event. It will take place at Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you want to pick up a tree at Cobbs Creek, register here. You can choose from apple, willow oak, witchhazel, eastern redbud, sassafras, tulip popular and more tree varieties.

In addition to that giveaway, there will be a few pop-up giveaway events, but most of the trees will be handed out at community-hosted events this year. Contact the community groups directly to ask about their tree giveaways.

Saturday, April 14

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free

Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Center

700 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19143