March 22, 2018

For eight weeks, there will be free fitness classes at Dilworth Park

The popular Spring Training program starts in April

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spring Training will begin at Dilworth Park on Tuesday, April 3. For eight weeks, there will be free, group fitness classes in front of City Hall.

There will be workouts Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 24.

You can join in yoga, Zumba, boot camp workouts and group runs – with no registration necessary.

RELATED: On Earth Day, join in a 5-mile race through Valley Forge National Park | These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)

Just make sure to check-in once you're at Dilworth Park, and if you plan on participating in yoga, bring a mat.

Check out the full list of upcoming workouts here.

Each class will be led by local trainers from Optimal Sport Health Clubs. At some classes, experts from Rothman Institute will also offer tips on stretching and injury prevention.

2018 Spring Training

Tuesday, April 3 through Thursday, May 24
Free
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

