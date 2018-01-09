January 09, 2018

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)

10+ deals on indoor cycling, yoga and barre

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Classes
Yoga class Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Relax and take a breath at yoga class.

Curious about which boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free, or at a discount? 

We did the work for you and found 12 great deals on indoor cycling, yoga, barre and high-intensity workouts.

Go ahead and switch up your fitness routine for 2018. A new workout might help you accomplish those New Year goals.

First Class Free

Cycle Brewerytown

It's Brewerytown’s first and only indoor cycling studio. At Cycle Brewerytown, music is an integral part of the experience, helping riders get through 45 minutes of intervals, climbs, jumps and sprints.

The first class is free. Usually, it's $22 for a single ride or $18 if you're a student.

2800 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(267) 606-6035

Pure Barre

Each Pure Barre class begins with a warm-up on the floor in the center of the room. Next, class participants stand and use light weights to work arm muscles. After, everyone moves to the barre then onto ab exercises. Class ends with a cool down.

While the flow of class is always the same, the music and specific exercises makes each class unique.

There are multiple locations in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, so finding a studio nearby is easy. In Philly, there's one at 17th and Walnut streets. 

Newbies can try a free week of Pure Foundations or Pure Empower for free.

CorePower Yoga

Those new to CorePower Yoga can try out the high-intensity classes during a free week trial. A single class is usually $25.

There's a studio in Cherry Hill, N.J. and one on Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

921 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002
(856) 651-1746
and
1616 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 515-2440

The Wall

This Manayunk studio offers indoor cycling, barre and yoga classes. There's a little something for everyone.

The first class is free, just sign up and then choose which workout to join.

107 Cotton St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
(267) 336-7928

UpCycle

UpCycle in South Jersey offers indoor cycling and yoga classes. Normally, a single class is $15 ($12 for students) but if it's your first time at the studio, then lucky you, your class is free.

817 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108
(856) 240-0746

Orangetheory Fitness

At Orangetheory, 60-minute classes combine cardio intervals and strength training. Heart rate monitors show how effective the workout was for each participant.

You can try it for free at Orangetheory in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. In Philadelphia, there's a studio at 16th and Chestnut streets. 

First Class at Discount Price

Flywheel

At Flywheel, you can try its signiture, high-intensity indoor cycling class for $15 (or the new FlyBarre, which is a total-body workout).

Flywheel is known for its semi-circle seating with rows of bikes on tiers, so everyone can see the instructor. If you opt in, the TorqBoard measures your performance against your fellow riders.

Find a studio in Center City and in Bryn Mawr. In New Jersey, there's one in Millburn.

1521 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 600-1281
and
711 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(610) 572-7161
and
351 Millburn Ave., Millburn, N.J. 07041
(973) 232-6476

SoulCycle

Classes are held in candlelit studios while instructors play one-of-a-kind playlists, creating "The SoulCycle Experience." Instructors also act as inspirational coaches during the indoor cycling classes.

SoulCycle's First Time Pack gives new riders their first two classes for the price of one. Single classes are $30.

13 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 398-7685
and
2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 434-2200

Amrita Yoga

This Fishtown studio offers a welcome package to new students for $40. Included is 30 days of unlimited yoga and mat pilates.

1204 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 928-3176

Ciclo

This indoor cycling studio is also located in Fishtown. First-time riders get two classes for the price of one. A 45-minute class is $17.

Each bike is equipped with a mini computer which displays heart rate, cadence (RPM), calories burned and distance traveled.

2036 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 235-4317

Wake Up Yoga

Wake Up Yoga, which has a studio in Fairmount, Rittenhouse and South Philly, offers new yoga students two weeks of unlimited classes for $35.

2329 Parrish St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 235-1228
and
2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 235-1228
and
1839 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 235-1228

Kaya Aerial Yoga

Ever wanted to try aerial yoga? This Old City studio's new student special is a one-week unlimited pass for $39.

225 Quarry St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 550-5344

