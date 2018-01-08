January 08, 2018

Daybreaker bringing early morning dance parties to Philly

It takes place over three hours – all before work

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Burn some serious calories at Daybreaker's morning dance party.

Daybreaker has brought its morning dance party/workout to more than 20 cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Paris and Boulder. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the out-of-the-box fitness event will launch in Philly, inviting the City of Brotherly Love to dance like no one's watching before work.

RELATED: Is there a difference between generic and name-brand ibuprofen? | The Water Club at Borgata will host a spa party with breakfast

It's all going down in Coda, the Rittenhouse nightclub, beginning at 6 a.m.

The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, followed by two hours of dancing to a live DJ. Afterwards, attendees can sip on free coffee and healthy juices, or refuel with breakfast bites before heading into the office.

Tickets are currently on sale. There's an option to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, bring your own mat.

For each Daybreaker, attendees are encouraged to dress up to match the event's theme. The Jan. 31 theme is "The Spice of Life," which seems to mean dress in bold, vibrant colors. Really, wear whatever you like, just make sure you can dance in it.

Daybreaker Philly

Wednesday, Jan. 31
6-9 a.m. | $20-$35 per person
Coda
1712 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

