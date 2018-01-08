Daybreaker bringing early morning dance parties to Philly

Daybreaker has brought its morning dance party/workout to more than 20 cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Paris and Boulder.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the out-of-the-box fitness event will launch in Philly, inviting the City of Brotherly Love to dance like no one's watching before work.

It's all going down in Coda, the Rittenhouse nightclub, beginning at 6 a.m.



The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, followed by two hours of dancing to a live DJ. Afterwards, attendees can sip on free coffee and healthy juices, or refuel with breakfast bites before heading into the office.

Tickets are currently on sale. There's an option to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, bring your own mat.

For each Daybreaker, attendees are encouraged to dress up to match the event's theme. The Jan. 31 theme is "The Spice of Life," which seems to mean dress in bold, vibrant colors. Really, wear whatever you like, just make sure you can dance in it.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

6-9 a.m. | $20-$35 per person

Coda

1712 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

