January 04, 2018

The Water Club at Borgata will host a spa party with breakfast

Attendees can try Earl Grey tea body care products and will receive a signed book

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spas Parties
Pool at Immersion Spa in Borgata Courtesy of Bryan Buttler Media Relations/Immersion Spa

The pool at Immersion Spa.

Begin 2018 by pampering yourself. 

At the end of January, The Water Club at Borgata will host a party at the Immersion Spa with breakfast, the launch of SpaRitual Earl Grey Body Experience and a book signing with Shel Pink, founder of SpaRitual and author of the book Slow Beauty.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2018 New Jersey Marathon

All attendees will receive a signed copy of the book with Borgata's compliments and can try the organic, vegan and wellness-inspired Earl Grey tea body care products.

Tickets to the event are $65 per person.

There's also an option to upgrade. $175 includes event, plus a 50-minute Earl Grey Body Experience with the spa's expert therapists. $300 includes event, plus a 100-minute Earl Grey Body Experience.

SpaRitual Earl Grey Product Launch

Saturday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. or 11 a.m. | $65 per person
Immersion Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 317-7555

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Spas Parties New Jersey Borgata Wellness Atlantic City

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to close again Friday
Carroll - Snow Dogs

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
010418EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Sixers

Five observations from Sixers vs. Spurs
010317-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Ask Hickey

Ask Hickey: Can you hunt in Philly's Hunting Park?
01042018_Hunting_Park_GE

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.