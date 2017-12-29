Everything you need to know about the 2018 New Jersey Marathon

There are only a few months until the Novo Nordisk New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon. Both races will take place on Sunday, April 29, starting in Oceanport, N.J. and ending beachside on the boardwalk in Long Branch.

The courses are virtually flat – a good pick for those hoping to run their best race yet.

Registration is currently $115 for the marathon and $100 for the half marathon through Jan. 7. After, the prices will increase through race day.

New for 2018, a four-person relay option for the marathon has been added. It's currently $180 to register a team.

Before race day, there will be the Diadora Race Exposition at the Asbury Park Brewery in Asbury Park, where runners can pick up their race packets.

Then, across the finish line on April 29, there will be post-race festivities on the boardwalk. Expect food, drink, carnival games and live music.

The new party vibes are courtesy of a re-branding strategy.

"After 21 years of operation, and a change of ownership, the race was looking to refresh the brand and cater to a younger, experience-seeking audience," states Ryan Callahan on his website.

Callahan, who has experience as the race director for the Philly 10K, was hired to provide creative guidance for the decades-old race.



$115-$150 marathon registration

$100-$125 half marathon registration

$180-$230 marathon relay registration

