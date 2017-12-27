5 fitness studios where babies are welcome

If you're an expecting mother, a new mom or a parent with young kids, you'll want to check out this list.

These studios offer yoga for the whole family, baby-friendly barre classes, prenatal strength training and more.



BYO Baby Barre is designed for moms and infants through crawling age. The focus of the class is to rebuild strength in the areas that are most often weakened by pregnancy and delivery.



Y2B Fit also offers in-studio childcare during select classes, so parents can fit a workout into their hectic schedules.

7101 Emlen St., Philadelphia, PA 19119

(267) 278-6251



This Manayunk studio offers Mommy and Me Barre and Baby Bjorn Barre classes. Both are 50-minute workouts.

During the Mommy and Me sessions, parents work out and kids age 3-or-older can join in by mimicking the poses. The Baby Bjorn class is for parents with babies in carriers.

107 Cotton St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

(267) 336-7928



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Kate DeRosa, teacher of Prenatal Yoga at Wake Up Yoga South, in a Relaxation Pose.

Both the South Philly and Fairmount studios offer Baby and Me classes. Babies can rest on yoga blankets or stay in mom's arms during the gentle-flow sessions.



"Moms are encouraged to ease into movement, regaining strength, boosting energy and easing the aches and pains of new-motherhood among a welcoming community," states Wake Up Yoga.

The South Philly studio also offers Family Yoga. Once a month, parents and kids age 4 to 10 can practice together.

1839 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 235-1228

or

2329 Parrish St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 235-1228



The Washington Square studio has tons of options for parents and expecting mothers. Some favorites include Prenatal Strength Training, Mommy and Me Yoga and the Toddler Yoga Series.

1100 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 519-9037



This suburban center focuses on the health, fitness and well-being of moms. Prenatal Yoga, Mommy and Me Yoga and Postnatal Core Fusion are a few of the classes offered.

250 W. Lancaster Ave. Suite 110, Wayne, PA 19087

(484) 367-7671

