December 26, 2017

Families can try Zumbini for free

The program created by Zumba was designed for adults and their children up to 3-years-old

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dance Family-Friendly
Fatherhood Halfpoint /iStock.com

A father and daughter duo take a stroll.

Zumba, the exercise program that uses Latin American dance movements, also has a program designed for adults and their children up to 3-years-old.

During a Zumbini class, attendees dance, sing and learn together.

"Program takes little ones on their first steps toward an active, musical life," according to Zumba.

RELATED: A kiddie concert parents won't mind attending

Zumbini classes are offered in sessions, typically lasting 6-12 weeks. For those who are interested but not ready to commit, there are free demo classes.

In New Jersey, there are two upcoming demo classes. The first will take place in Cherry Hill on Saturday, Jan. 6. The next will be on Monday, Jan. 8, in Haddon Heights.

Find other demo classes here.

Zumbini Demo Class in Cherry Hill

Saturday, Jan. 6
9:15-10 a.m. | Free with registration
Katz Jewish Community Center
1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Zumbini Demo Class in Haddon Heights

Monday, Jan. 8
9-10 a.m. | Free with registration
Haddon Heights Community Center
321 Seventh Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Dance Family-Friendly New Jersey Fitness Zumba Cherry Hill Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
122617NickFoles

Social Media

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)
011617_Embiid-Twitter

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 19, Raiders 10
122517NickFoles3-USAToday

Wildlife

Celebrity great white shark Mary Lee goes missing in Atlantic
Shark

New Year's Eve

End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Lawsuits

Lawsuit: Comcast enrolled customers in programs without their consent
Carroll - Comcast Center

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.