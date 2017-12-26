Families can try Zumbini for free

Zumba, the exercise program that uses Latin American dance movements, also has a program designed for adults and their children up to 3-years-old.

During a Zumbini class, attendees dance, sing and learn together.

"Program takes little ones on their first steps toward an active, musical life," according to Zumba.

Zumbini classes are offered in sessions, typically lasting 6-12 weeks. For those who are interested but not ready to commit, there are free demo classes.

In New Jersey, there are two upcoming demo classes. The first will take place in Cherry Hill on Saturday, Jan. 6. The next will be on Monday, Jan. 8, in Haddon Heights.

Find other demo classes here.

Saturday, Jan. 6

9:15-10 a.m. | Free with registration

Katz Jewish Community Center

1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

Monday, Jan. 8

9-10 a.m. | Free with registration

Haddon Heights Community Center

321 Seventh Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035





