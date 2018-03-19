On Earth Day, join in a 5-mile race through Valley Forge National Park

This Earth Day, enjoy nature by participating in a race at the scenic Valley Forge National Historical Park.

Registration for the 2018 Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run is currently open.

All proceeds benefit visitors services at the park. In 12 years, the event has raised nearly $350,000, including a record-breaking $54,000 in 2017.

The registration fee for the 5-mile race is $40. Registrants before Monday, April 2, will receive a 2018 Revolutionary Run commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt.

There's also a 3-mile walk, where dogs on leashes and strollers are welcome, and kids who want to join in can opt for the Young Patriots Fun Run. Registration is $20-$30.

Visitors to the park can find reconstructed Muhlenberg Brigade Huts, Washington's headquarters, rows of cannons and many memorials to the Continental Army amongst the greenery.



Race participants and spectators can also enjoy the expo area on race day, which will include local restaurants, attractions and services with free samples, swag and discounts.



Sunday, April 22

8:30 a.m. | $40 per person

Valley Forge National Historical Park

1400 N. Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406

