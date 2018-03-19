March 19, 2018

On Earth Day, join in a 5-mile race through Valley Forge National Park

There's also a 3-mile walk and kids' fun run option

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Stock_Carroll - Valley Forge Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A cannon at Valley Forge National Park.

This Earth Day, enjoy nature by participating in a race at the scenic Valley Forge National Historical Park.

Registration for the 2018 Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run is currently open. 

All proceeds benefit visitors services at the park. In 12 years, the event has raised nearly $350,000, including a record-breaking $54,000 in 2017.

RELATED: Working out with X-Force: "The hardest 30 minutes of your life" | This 5K takes place at the Philadelphia Zoo

The registration fee for the 5-mile race is $40. Registrants before Monday, April 2, will receive a 2018 Revolutionary Run commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt.

There's also a 3-mile walk, where dogs on leashes and strollers are welcome, and kids who want to join in can opt for the Young Patriots Fun Run. Registration is $20-$30.

Visitors to the park can find reconstructed Muhlenberg Brigade Huts, Washington's headquarters, rows of cannons and many memorials to the Continental Army amongst the greenery.

Race participants and spectators can also enjoy the expo area on race day, which will include local restaurants, attractions and services with free samples, swag and discounts.

2018 Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run

Sunday, April 22
8:30 a.m. | $40 per person
Valley Forge National Historical Park
1400 N. Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

