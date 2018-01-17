Working out with X-Force: 'The hardest 30 minutes of your life'

The newly opened X-Force Philadelphia, a first-of-its-kind facility in Center City, promises to deliver a strength-training workout that is "the hardest 30 minutes of your life."

Up for a challenge, I decided to test it out for PhillyVoice's "We Tried It" series. Spoiler alert: I only made it through 18 minutes.

During a typical session at the gym, you work one-on-one with a trainer for half an hour to power through roughly 12 exercises – doing six to 12 reps for each – on the facility's pricy equipment from Sweden. The cost for each machine is between $11,000 and $15,000.

The 22 machines each work a different muscle group, but all have a unique tilting weight stack. The purpose is to offer resistance on the lowering phase of the movement. Essentially, it makes your muscles work harder when lowering weights.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 5,000 sq. ft. facility is located in the Graham Building at 30 S. 15th St. in Center City Philadelphia.



For the lazy gym-goer, it's a dream come true. To work out your whole body, you only need to carve out 30 minutes each week.

The trainers concentrate on making each session as efficient as possible, maximizing the short period of time they have you. That means no music, no TVs, no cell phones and no idle chit-chat. You're there to feel the burn, not discuss your weekend plans.

Roger Schwab, who left retirement to open and operate X-Force Philadelphia with his wife, Elanna Schwab, was my trainer.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice X-Force co-owners and certified trainers, (L to R), Elanna Schwab, Jesse Schwab and Roger Schwab explain the benefits of using the “negative accentuated” training machines in their Center City Philadelphia location.

He was college football's first strength and conditioning coach, working with Penn State in the mid-'60s, and was the first to introduce X-Force to the United States in 2012, at the Main Line Health & Fitness in Bryn Mawr, when he was the facility's owner.

When asked how he became interested in fitness in general, he replied, "I was a skinny kid who wanted to play football."

Schwab had me start with lower body exercises, showing me how to position myself and counting out three seconds of pushing the weight up, one second of holding and five seconds of bringing the weights down.

The first time you use one of the machines, the burn your muscles feel bringing the weights down is shocking. Your muscles have to work 40 percent more when lowering than when lifting. So, imagine you lift a 100 pound barbell over your head then suddenly 40 pounds is added when you go to lower it.

"In my opinion, X-Force is the most advanced technological equipment available today and we brought it to Philadelphia," said Schwab.