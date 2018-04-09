April 09, 2018

Yoga on the Pier will offer 400 free classes this season

Morning and evening class times have been announced

By Sinead Cummings
Yoga on the Pier returns for another season.

Beginning in April, yogis will be able to start or end their day with a free group workout at Race Street Pier.

Yoga on the Pier, organized by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and presented by Aetna, will return Saturday, April 28.

There will be nearly 400 free yoga classes through Nov. 11.

Morning sessions will take place Monday through Friday at 7 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The evening sessions will be at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Evening and weekend classes will be rain or shine, with the rain location at 110 N. Second St. 

Holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day, will operate on a different schedule, with 9:30 a.m. morning classes.

Additionally, Twilight Yoga classes on the pier will occur on the dates listed below at 8:30 p.m.:

• Monday, April 30
• Tuesday, May 29
• Thursday, June 28
• Friday, July 27
• Sunday, August 26
• Tuesday, Sept. 25
• Wednesday, Oct. 24

Remember to bring a mat and water bottle to the pier if you plan on participating.

Yoga on the Pier 2018

Beginning Saturday, April 28
Free
Race Street Pier
N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. and Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
