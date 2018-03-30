Namas Day is a daylong festival for local yogis

Namas Day will return this spring to WHYY in Philadelphia. Yogis of all levels are invited to meditate, shop and work out at the daylong festival.

It will take place Saturday, April 21, between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The festival will feature a full day of workshops run by local yoga instructors, plus a marketplace where exhibitors will sell yoga gear, wellness products and healthy food.



Workshops include "The Beyoncé Yoga Experience," an acroyoga class and much more.

Registration is currently open. Options include a full-day pass, half-day pass or individual workshop ticket.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle to the event.