March 30, 2018

Namas Day is a daylong festival for local yogis

Meditate, shop and work out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Namas Day will return this spring to WHYY in Philadelphia. Yogis of all levels are invited to meditate, shop and work out at the daylong festival.

It will take place Saturday, April 21, between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The festival will feature a full day of workshops run by local yoga instructors, plus a marketplace where exhibitors will sell yoga gear, wellness products and healthy food.

Workshops include "The Beyoncé Yoga Experience," an acroyoga class and much more.

Registration is currently open. Options include a full-day pass, half-day pass or individual workshop ticket.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle to the event.

Namas Day Philly 2018

Saturday, April 21
8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | $50-$145 per person
WHYY
150 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
