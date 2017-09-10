Eagles NFL
You can score dollar coffee on Eagles game days.

September 10, 2017

Here is the new Dunkin' Donuts deal you can get on Eagles game day

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Dunkin' Donuts' deal of free coffee after an Eagles win is no more. Boo!

However, the coffee chain has introduced a new bargain for Birds fans, half of which is accessible even if the the team loses.

Per a press release:

Beginning Sept. 10 as the Eagles take on the Redskins, DD Perks members can score a $1 medium Hot or Iced Coffee on all Eagles game days when they pay with a DD Perks enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts card. Additionally, with the “Cheers, Eagles Won!” promotion, DD Perks members can score a $1 medium Hot or Iced Coffee the day following an Eagles regular season win when they pay with a DD Perks enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts card.

Coffee for a dollar is not coffee for free. But hey, at least you can get two coffees for two dollars if the Eagles win. Of course, you have to enroll in DD Perks, which you can do here if you haven't already.

And of course, you can always get five percent of your bill at Acme the day of a game if you wear Eagles gear.

Cheap groceries. Dollar coffee. Go Birds.

Daniel Craig

