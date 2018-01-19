Here's how to get free popcorn in Philly today

Today in "getting free stuff on holidays you didn't know existed," we bring you a way to snag some complimentary popcorn in Philadelphia.

But first, a word about the origins of the holiday, which falls on Jan. 19 every year. Per The Popcorn Board:

National Popcorn Day is celebrated at the end of January, although its exact date is a matter of debate. Various sources report it as January 19; others claim it takes place on whatever day the “big game” falls on. The Popcorn Board is often asked about the origins of this day; unfortunately, we do not know how or when this celebration began. Some other individual or organization (with obvious good taste) began this tradition.

Fantastic. Thanks for clearing that up.

Anyway, Nuts To You is giving away free jumbo bags of its "famous" popcorn throughout the day (or while supplies last) at its five Philadelphia locations. One is in the Northeast, while four are in Center City. The exact addresses are:

• 10861 Bustleton Ave. (Inside the Bustleton/Somerton Shopping Center)

• 721 Walnut St.

• 1328 Walnut St.

• 1500 Market St.

• 22 S. 20th St.

No, the popcorn's not completely free – it is free with a purchase of at least $5 – but there are lots of things you can buy to get the complimentary snack: dried fruit, candy, snack mixes, coffee, tea, jelly and, yes, nuts.

For more information, visit Nuts To You's website.