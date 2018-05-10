Here's what a one-bedroom apartment looks like at South Philly's Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square, one of Philadelphia's most anticipated development projects, is just a few months away from opening its doors in South Philadelphia.

The nine-story complex at the northwest corner of Broad Street and Washington Avenue is rounding into its final form and will likely be fully finished by the end of 2018.

One of the project's biggest selling points is its mixture of high-end housing and value retail tenants. Target, PetSmart and Starbucks are already signed on for the main building, with three additional retailers still to be announced, and the historic rail shed next door will become a 32,000-sq.-ft. Sprouts Organic Market.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Renovations are underway on the historic freight train shed at Broad and Carpenter streets.

The project takes its name from the largely preserved Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore Railroad freight shed, which was constructed in the decade after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The president's body appeared at the shed for a public viewing before he was finally laid to rest in Illinois.

A hard-hat tour of the site on Wednesday gave us a first-look at what a one-bedroom apartment will look like at Lincoln Square — plus a deep closet with in-unit washer and dryer.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The kitchen of the 1-bedroom unit at Lincoln Square.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The living room in the 1-bedroom unit at Lincoln Square.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The spacious bathroom in the 1-bedroom unit at Lincoln Square.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The bedroom with an attached walk-in closet in Lincoln Square's 1-bedroom unit.

Rents at Lincoln Square are certainly on the higher end of the spectrum. Studios start at $1,290, one-bedrooms start at 1,715, two-bedrooms start at $2,445 and three-bedrooms start at $3,225. The one-bedrooms range from 543-861 square feet.

All units are outfitted with quartz countertops, GE and Blomberg stainless steel appliances, Bosche washers and dryers and MechoShade blinds. Select units will also include a terrace or balcony.

Owned by Kimco Realty and managed by Alterra Property Group, the pitch to future Lincoln Square residents is the abundance of on-site amenities and proximity to Center City. More than 50,000 square feet of amenity space will be available to residents in all of Lincoln Square's 300-plus units.

That includes a sprawling green roof with a lounge, fire pits, grills, a dog run and a track for runners. There will also be an 85-in. TV out there for screenings.

And this incredible view of Center City at all times:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The skyline view from Lincoln Square's community green roof.

Inside, there will be two clubrooms with fireplaces and a game room with pingpong, foosball and pool tables. One room is entirely dedicated to a golf simulator and another will feature video games. Conference space and a bike workshop and storage center are also onsite.

Lincoln Square is currently pre-leasing for the summer. Those interested in learning more and applying for an apartment can find additional information at the project's website.