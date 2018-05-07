May 07, 2018

Next addition to West Philly's 'Platinum Corridor' to break ground later this year

LEED-certified, University City building to feature chilled beams, green roof and high-efficiency plumbing

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Development LEED Certification
3.0 university place 3.0 University Place/University Place Associates

Rendering of 3.0 University Place.

The site for 3.0 University Place, the upcoming LEED pre-certified companion to 2.0 University Place, which opened for business nearly five years ago, is tentatively scheduled to break ground this December.

Plans for the building were first unveiled in 2015, after 2.0, situated on 41st and Powelton Streets, had already cemented its status as Philadelphia’s very first LEED Platinum pre-certified building. This new project, also designed for LEED Platinum status, will take over the site previously occupied by Pep Boys at 41st and Market Streets.

When first approved in 2015 through a Philadelphia City Council bill rezoning that land, giving it a CMX-4 (high-density commercial mixed-use) designation, developer University Place Associates said the buildings would establish a so-called “Platinum Corridor” of environmentally-minded office buildings.

Developer Scott Mazo told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he hopes to break ground on the building by the end of 2018, likely in December. University Place Associates lists the completion date for 3.0 as 2019.

Among the building's plans to be ultra environmentally sound include transit-oriented features, such as dedicated bike lanes and proximity to public transportation; a green roof utilizing rainwater overflow; SEMCO chilled beams to cool the building; and a focus on water efficiency.

When completed, the five-story building will clock in at more than 180,000 square feet, including a ground floor of 32,000 square feet featuring food vendors, a gym, a senior center, and additional retail space.

The completion of 3.0 isn't the end, either. Though no further details are listed, the University Place Associates website lists plans for a 4.0 University Place building, currently in schematic design phase.

