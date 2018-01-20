Here's why the Eagles will beat the Vikings, according to Kevin Hart

Feeling the pre-game jitters ahead of the big game on Sunday night, Eagles fans? Well, one notable Philadelphian sure isn't.

A reporter following Kevin Hart to the car he was hopping into on Friday night asked the comedian and North Philly native if the Eagles will beat Minnesota for the NFC title and the right to face either the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII.

"Why would you even ask that question?" Hart retorted in response on a brief video posted by TMZ Sports on Friday.

So why will the Eagles win, Kevin?

"It's a common sense answer of yes, with a double yes, with a double, double, double, double, double, double yes."

That's a lot of doubles, Kevin.

So tell us, will you be putting any money down on the game?

"I cannot discuss those things on camera," he cracked to TMZ. "I never can, I never would."

So what can you say to the camera, Kevin?

"I'm forever Philadelphia," he said.

There you have it, folks.

The clip can be found below:



