January 20, 2018

Here's why the Eagles will beat the Vikings, according to Kevin Hart

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedians Kevin Hart

Feeling the pre-game jitters ahead of the big game on Sunday night, Eagles fans? Well, one notable Philadelphian sure isn't.

A reporter following Kevin Hart to the car he was hopping into on Friday night asked the comedian and North Philly native if the Eagles will beat Minnesota for the NFC title and the right to face either the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII.

"Why would you even ask that question?" Hart retorted in response on a brief video posted by TMZ Sports on Friday.

So why will the Eagles win, Kevin?

"It's a common sense answer of yes, with a double yes, with a double, double, double, double, double, double yes."

That's a lot of doubles, Kevin. 

So tell us, will you be putting any money down on the game?

"I cannot discuss those things on camera," he cracked to TMZ. "I never can, I never would."

So what can you say to the camera, Kevin?

"I'm forever Philadelphia," he said.

There you have it, folks.

The clip can be found below:


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedians Kevin Hart Philadelphia NFC Championship Game Eagles NFL

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Is Super Bowl LII a conspiracy? NFL leaks early Patriots-Vikings promo
Fake Super Bowl

Phillies

Autopsy: Roy Halladay had 3 drugs in his system during plane crash
Roy Halladay

Streets

Humongous sinkhole stuns neighbors on Fishtown side street
Carroll - Massive Sinkhole in Fishtown

Media

Philly meteorologist: Don't like what I'm wearing? 'I don't need to know!'
Cecily Tynan

Dating

Dating for the first time as a single parent: Five helpful do’s and don’ts
Stock_Carroll - Valentine's Day

Courts

Three women who allegedly beat a homeless man to death set for trial this month
Barnes funeral

Escapes

Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.