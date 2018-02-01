Here's your Super Bowl Sunday forecast (early snow and then ugly)

Yes, the rain is coming Thursday night and as it arrives with a cold front, there may be a switchover to light snow overnight, but apparently nothing to get excited about.

In these parts, obviously, Eagles fans are more interested in the weather forecast for Super Bowl Sunday night and whether it's celebration-friendly.

Between now and the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, it will be cold and gusty Friday, with bitter wind chills, and clouds moving in later Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A front moves in from the northwest on Sunday and a low pressure system develops as a result and moves across the Philadelphia region.

Precipitation will likely start off as snow in the morning and early afternoon, changing to a wintry mix for the mid-afternoon and then turning to all rain for the night, forecasters said.

The exact track of the low pressure system will determine which locations receive rain versus snow. Places north and west of the city may see only snow – as much as 6-8 inches of accumulation, forecaster said.

But snowfall amounts and impacts are uncertain at this time, and will bear watching, forecasters said.

High pressure moves in Monday and temperatures warm up a bit. The forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny, with a high near 38. A 50 percent chance of precipitation – likely rain – creeps in on Wednesday, with a high near 46.

Here is the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Thursday afternoon: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night: Rain before 3 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 24 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 and 3 p.m., and rain afterwards. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday night: Rain before 5 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday: Snow likely before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.