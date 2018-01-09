January 09, 2018

Howard Eskin trolls Cole Beasley's rap career

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Cole Beasley Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

As I've written in the past, you may think Howard Eskin is an ass, and in most cases, I'd agree with you.

But at his best, he's an old-school troll learning – slowly – how to bring his intentionally provocative style of needling from the airwaves into the digital age. His most successful example of this is his ongoing beef with Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley released his first rap single Tuesday — yes you read that correctly. I, too, scoffed after reading TMZ's assessment that the Dallas wideout "can rap." But it really isn't that bad, aside from the vomit-inducing references to Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones.

I'll put it this way: If you didn't tell me it was a professional athlete rapping, I would have thought this was just a run-of-the-mill white rapper (Beasley even addresses the whole "white person rapping" thing in the song in a self-aware way.) You can listen to it here.

He explained in a tweet that he's been making music since college, and while it's secondary to his priorities as an athlete and father, a full album will be coming out this spring.

Again, putting my Cowboys hatred aside for a moment, using your platform to pursue another passion is something I can respect. But Eskin, prodded by his employer, couldn't resist the opportunity for trolling.

This is the Howard Eskin I can enjoy to a degree. Not the transphobic or sexist comments, or the punching outside his weight class. Instead, the getting directly under a professional athlete's skin, making him respond in anger and then taunting him relentlessly with a tackiness that's worth admiration.

Less of this, Howard. More of this.

