Food & Drink Brunch
Lobster Benedict Courtesy of Pinefish/PhillyVoice

The lobster eggs Benedict.

September 07, 2017

If you love eggs Benedict, you'll want to brunch at this spot

So many options

Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Restaurants Breakfast Eggs
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Oh, eggs Benedict, how we love thee. 

It's arguably the best brunch dish ever. The English muffin, ham, poached eggs and hollandaise add up to the perfect hangover cure on a late Sunday morning.

Just picture that first cut, where the egg breaks, the yolk runs and angels sing.

Most reputable brunch spots have one or two eggs Benedict options on the menu, but if you want an eggs Benedict bonanza, then you'll want to head to this local restaurant.

Pinefish, located at 12th and Pine, is adding eight eggs Benedict options to its Sunday brunch menu, beginning Sept. 10.

Just check out the "Friends with Benedicts" menu below.

• Classic eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon ($13)
• Soft-shell crab Benedict ($19)
• Lobster Benedict ($19)
• Caprese Benedict ($14)
• Chorizo Benedict ($14)
• Oyster Rockefeller Benedict ($18)
• Sardou Benedict with spinach and artichoke ($15)
• Scallops Benedict with truffles ($19) 

All Benedict options are served on an English muffin with two poached eggs, homemade hollandaise sauce and home fries.

"Our soft-shell crab eggs Benedict is by far our most popular brunch item and our guests have been asking if we could provide even more options, so we decided to create a menu dedicated to this delicious favorite," restaurateur Peter Dissin said.

"The Oyster Rockefeller Benedict really is a special dish and not something you'll find in many restaurants."

Friends with Benedicts Menu

Sundays beginning Sept. 10.
Pinefish
1138 Pine St.
(267) 519-2850

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Jenna Burleigh

Report: Slain Temple student asked friends for help shortly before her homicide

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

History

08_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Here are the buildings that once towered over all of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.