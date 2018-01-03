January 03, 2018

Insane man eats 16 cheesesteaks in half a day for some reason

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteaks Bon Appétit Bon Appétit/YouTube

Alex Delaney of Bon Appétit bites into a cheesesteak. It is one of 16 he ate at least part of in half a day, for some godforsaken reason.

A man has called into question his overall mental state by eating 16 Philadelphia cheesesteaks in the span of time usually required to digest just one.

Alex Delany, a web editor for the food site Bon Appétit, broadcast his blatant attempt at self-harm in a video published to YouTube on Wednesday. Delaney starts his artery-clogging misadventure where one might expect — Pat's, and then Geno's across the street. He continues on a tour of the city's more touristy locations — Tony Luke's, Campo's — and some less famous but hardly hidden spots — John's Roast Pork, Gooey Looies.

Scenes of Delaney with his father and driver, as well as his vague assessments of the city's eateries and neighborhoods, imply Delaney is a Philly native (which he is). He nicknames each steak, some of which border on outlandish (the "Bed, Bath and Beyond" steak at Woodrow's on South Street), but sometimes nailing it on the head (the "3 a.m. steak" at Sonny's in Old City; I've never had one sober or before midnight.)

It's unclear if Delaney actually finishes all 16 cheesesteaks; in fact, there's a tacit admission that he didn't, as after eating at D’Alessandro’s around 9:30 p.m., he concluded by celebrating going to "16 Philly cheesesteak spots in 12 hours." In other words, not necessarily eating 16 full cheesesteaks, which is likely why Delaney is able to half-jokingly say he's feeling "pretty terrible" and not be in the fetal position as bread and meat soaked in melted cheese shred through his stomach in an attempt to exit every orifice of his body.

In a tweet promoting his video, Delaney wrote: "Not sure why I agreed to this in the first place, but I did it for you." The "you" in that statement is presumably Bon Appétit's audience, although he may be referring to the giant cheesesteak god that once battled Ben Franklin for control of the city. If such a god were to require a sacrifice, it might look something like this. 

You can watch Delaney's video below.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cheesesteaks Philadelphia Videos Humor

Just In

Must Read

Weather

The next few days: Snow, 'wicked cold' and significant impacts
Carroll - Frozen Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row

Eagles

Eagles players requested to practice in pads this week
010318DougPederson

Comedians

Colin Quinn wants you to shut up and enjoy the show
Colin Quinn

Treatments

Temple Hospital recognized for treatment of incurable disease
Stock_Carroll - Temple University

Sixers

Video of every Markelle Fultz move from his return to Sixers practice
010218-MarkelleFultz-KyleNeubeck1

Food & Drink

Insane man eats 16 cheesesteaks in half a day for some reason
Cheesesteaks Bon Appétit

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.