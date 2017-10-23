'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

As a stark defender of my hometown's variation of the cheesesteak, I can't criticize someone for having their own spin on the Philly delicacy. What is worthy of criticism is trying to pass off a fraud as an original.

In either a poorly thought-out tweet or a blatant attempt at trolling, ESPN tweeted its Philly cheesesteak "recipe" in anticipation of the Eagles' home game against the Redskins on Monday night.

The recipe includes peppers and two different types of cheese, which is not how you make a Philly cheesesteak. Plus, the cheesesteak in the video just looks flat-out bad and appropriately drew a sharp rebuke from Philadelphians on Twitter.

Hopefully, ESPN broadcasters Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden address this mistake tonight when the camera pans to the cliché shot of someone making a cheesesteak.