'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

October 23, 2017
As a stark defender of my hometown's variation of the cheesesteak, I can't criticize someone for having their own spin on the Philly delicacy. What is worthy of criticism is trying to pass off a fraud as an original.
In either a poorly thought-out tweet or a blatant attempt at trolling, ESPN tweeted its Philly cheesesteak "recipe" in anticipation of the Eagles' home game against the Redskins on Monday night.
The recipe includes peppers and two different types of cheese, which is not how you make a Philly cheesesteak. Plus, the cheesesteak in the video just looks flat-out bad and appropriately drew a sharp rebuke from Philadelphians on Twitter.
Monday Night game in Philly? A cheesesteak is necessary. pic.twitter.com/yDiVtvVaK2— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 21, 2017
That is not a cheesesteak— Mike (@Mike_Hartman_3) October 21, 2017
this is the worst "Philly" cheesesteak I've ever seen— Cory Josephs (@coryjosephs) October 21, 2017
Yo, Gruden! What cheese steak shop in Philly offers green peppers on their steak? That looks like an Italian sausage sandwhich.— Carl Andreozzi (@AndreozziCarl) October 21, 2017
This is not a cheesesteak https://t.co/t8uIGjVtOC— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) October 23, 2017
Ok but when do we get the video of the good cheesesteak? https://t.co/ULzU1Zh4W7— Billy Penn (@billy_penn) October 22, 2017
If someone took me to a "cheesesteak place" that served this I would have to cut ties https://t.co/AJMtN1OYMQ— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 21, 2017
Hopefully, ESPN broadcasters Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden address this mistake tonight when the camera pans to the cliché shot of someone making a cheesesteak.