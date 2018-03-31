It's no (April Fool's) joke: snow is in the forecast

Sunday may be April Fool's Day, but it's no joke: snow is in the forecast.

An early April storm seems about right after several snowstorms have rolled through the Philadelphia region in March.

Snow will fall overnight Monday and make driving hazardous for the morning rush hour, according to the National Weather Service.

About two inches of accumulation is expected in Philadelphia and its suburban counties, with about half that in easternmost South Jersey, and even less at the Jersey Shore, forecasters said.

The precipitation could start – briefly – as rain across South Jersey and Delaware on Sunday night, plain old snow, or at the very least a rain/snow mix, is expected for areas along and north of I-195.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service

High pressure across eastern Canada will force in enough cold air to allow a quick transition to all snow for just about all of the region during the late night hours Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall between 1 and 7 a.m. Monday over much of southeast Pennsylvania and just about all of New Jersey.

Forecasters said the recent warm weather means it will be difficult for the snow to accumulate on roadways. But it will fall at a heavy enough rate in some places to allow accumulation.

The snow, which tapers off Monday morning as the coast low tracks out to sea, won't be around long.

Monday will be cold, but only compared to the normal high for early April. Highs will get into the mid and upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal, but the temperatures should result in most, if not all, of the snow melting by sunset.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Saturday afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m., then snow likely thereafter. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday: Snow likely, possibly mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.