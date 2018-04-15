James Comey's ABC News interview sets Twitter afire

Former FBI Director James Comey's interview with ABC News aired Sunday night, stirring a storm of Tweets – from those blaming him for costing Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election to others blaming him for the long investigation of President Donald Trump regarding possible Russian interference with the election. Some likened him a patriot; others a traitor.

Comey, who was fired by Trump nearly a year ago, sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos ahead of the release of his memoir, "A Higher Loyalty."

