James Comey's ABC News interview sets Twitter afire

April 15, 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey's interview with ABC News aired Sunday night, stirring a storm of Tweets – from those blaming him for costing Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election to others blaming him for the long investigation of President Donald Trump regarding possible Russian interference with the election. Some likened him a patriot; others a traitor.
Comey, who was fired by Trump nearly a year ago, sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos ahead of the release of his memoir, "A Higher Loyalty."
Here's what people were Tweeting as the hour-long interview proceeded:
We all kinda know @realDonaldTrump is glued to his tv right now. I mean he usually is, but we know for sure he is now. #ComeyDay— Lala (@toastycarebear) April 16, 2018
I can’t wait for the tweetstorm after Comey tonight. #ComeyDay— Jared Goerke (@JaredGoerke) April 15, 2018
James Comey has done something that few have ever done and I give him credit for this. He managed to get republicans and democrats both to hate him. He a true moderate 😂 #Comey #ComeyInterview #ComeyDay— Travis Pettis (@Travis_Pettis15) April 16, 2018
I’m sure Trump is watching and is in a complete raging meltdown 😂 @realDonaldTrump #JamesComey #ComeyInterview #ComeyDay @Comey— Melissa B. (@mellyb) April 16, 2018
Not interested in this #ComeyInterview— Hott Chocolate💅🏾🌷 (@BlakKofee) April 16, 2018
Trump is @POTUS because of him. End interview.
I feel like Comey is going to confirm that Trump is Keyser Soze. Dude notices shit. #ComeyInterview #ComeyDay #abc #news #FBR— Gene Nichols (@genenichols) April 16, 2018
"I decided that it was important that I speak separately from the attorney general." REALLY #Comey? You gave this fool a loaded gun. #Number45 #LiarInChief #ThugInChief #RacistInChief #ComeyInterview #ComeySunday #ComeyBook #ComeyDay— Ms. Stacey L. Bracey (@thebraceygroup) April 16, 2018
@realDonaldTrump what an honor it would be to meet you, or even have you recognize a tweet, but I know that is not possible. Please do not tweet to respond to #ComeyInterview, he is ruining himself. No words needed from you— NAH (@CARMODITIBROKER) April 16, 2018
How does someone like Lyin' James Comey make it to the top of the FBI? That's why the FBI doesn't work and we have school shootings. They're too busy with witch hunts. Comey ain't my homey. #MAGA #Trump #Comey #ComeyDay #ComeyBook #ComeyInterview #TrumpRussia #FBI #ABC #FakeNews— Stump For Trump (@StumpForTrump) April 16, 2018
Even watching the footage of 45 winning makes me feel ill #ComeyInterview— MacGyver19 🐘 (@NicsuPR) April 16, 2018
We don’t want to “come with you to October 28th” James. I didn’t want to deal with pee tapes or porn tapes. Geezus. #ComeyDay #StormyDaniels #Comey— Peter (@thaiguy84) April 16, 2018
lmfao him hiding in the curtains. This is actually hilariously awkward. #ComeyDay— Kid Matcha Latté ♊️ (@celtic_thistle) April 16, 2018
The trolls are out in full force. Damn. The man had a lifelong honorable history in justice, and left with his conscience in tact - something @realDonaldTrump can’t even spell. #ComeyInterview— Jillian D. Bogy (@jillian_bogy) April 16, 2018
@Comey sounds and looks like a bitter girlfriend after a bad break up. Man up and move on! #ComeyDay #trump #JamesComey— JJ (@JJgunz92) April 16, 2018
If the goal of this interview is to paint #Comey as empathetic it fails horribly. If the goal is to reinforce Trump's corrupt tendencies it's a home run #ComeyInterview— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) April 16, 2018
#ComeyInterview OmG! Comey is so biased against Trump! Thank God he was fired! @GStephanopoulos Your questions were just more of the same. #antitrumpagenda #popjournalism— Eileen Ortenzi (@eileenortenzi) April 16, 2018
2018. The year I text my family the words “pee tape”.— Alyssa Miller (@alyjo85) April 16, 2018
ON PURPOSE #ComeyDay
#ComeyInterview You know for being an FBI director this guy admits to being pretty spineless. #Abc #comey— Astur (@Asturian72Busto) April 16, 2018
OMAAG, that tape of @realDonaldTrump denying the loyalty ask!! WTF??? He looked like some half alien/half oompa loompa freakazoid! #ComeyDay— Jay W. Walker (@jaywwalker1) April 16, 2018
The Comey interview has solidified my opinion that Trump is a shitbox. #ComeyInterview #ComeyDay #comey— Todd 🏳️🌈 (@_todoubled_) April 16, 2018
#ComeyInterview Qué peso se era quitando de encima.— Wimbyta #LI #UPR #Yussie (@Wimbyta) April 16, 2018
One key question someone should ask @PressSec : Did Trump ask Sessions and Pence to leave the room before asking #Comey about Flynn #ComeyInterview— pbrx (@pbrx64) April 16, 2018
Trump obstructed justice... Can't wait to hear how much fake news this is #ComeyInterview— Jordan Kendall (@jordankendall54) April 16, 2018
@realDonaldTrump wow! Trending at #3 ok Twitter. It looks like America DOES care. #TrumpRussia #TrumpResign #TrumpCorruption #LiarInChief #trumpmob #trump #TrumpIsALoser #ComeyDay #ComeyIsAPatriot— V🇺🇸 (@bishbash_bosh1) April 16, 2018
I want to see the tapes with the #Russian hookers. That’s what they got on him. #ComeyDay #ComeyInterview #ComeyMemo— Noble PHA (@PHANoble357) April 16, 2018
Can someone please explain to @realDonaldTrump that a #TaintTeam is not what he thinks, nor does it requires jelly/syrup @MichaelCohen212 #ComeyDay https://t.co/5WYSTy3I8e— Jason Spatafora (@WolfOfWeedST) April 16, 2018
I love how this whole #ComeyInterview is just another way for libs to attack #Trump #OBSESSED!!!— Mr. Tro Easy (@TR0easy) April 16, 2018
So much @Comey did was out of line. Leaked his memos. Outed his investigation. But nothing he did is as bad as @realDonaldTrump #ComeyInterview— Ellyn Nugent (@enugent) April 16, 2018
George: Is Donald Trump unfit to be President?— Jazia (@JaziaB) April 16, 2018
Comey: Yes. He is morally unfit to be President. #ComeyInterview
Damn #TheTapes! Forgt about those.... Where's the tapes. Everything every President says shoud be taped while working for we the people! #ComeyInterview #ComeyDay— Iam_Myraj (@Iam_MyraJ) April 16, 2018
@Comey is calling @SpeakerRyan @SenateMajLdr @LindseyGrahamSC @ChuckGrassley to raise above PARTISANSHIP & save USA from a TRAITOR #ComeyIsMyHomey #ComeyDay #ComeyInterview— MinnesotaVoice (@MinnesotaVoice) April 16, 2018
Impeachment would be “letting the American people off the hook.” Ouch, @Comey. #ComeyInterview— Jimmy Burdoff (@PoliticsUI) April 16, 2018
Comey is absolutely credible. And we all know that @realDonaldTrump is a lying liar, so it's clear whose story is the truth #ComeyInterview— Fancy Ladybug (@FancyLadybug) April 16, 2018
That impeach Trump commercial was the highlight of this interview... #ComeyInterview— Jazz (@msjazzsaidit) April 16, 2018
That ended crazy. #Comey #ComeyDay #ComeyInterview #ComeyBook #ComeyMemo #Number45 #ThugInChief #LiarInChief #RacistInChief— Ms. Stacey L. Bracey (@thebraceygroup) April 16, 2018