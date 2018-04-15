April 15, 2018

James Comey's ABC News interview sets Twitter afire

By PhillyVoice staff
04152018_James_Comey_ABCNews Source/ABCNews

James Comey answers a question from ABCNews' George Stephanopoulos during an interview that aired Sunday night.

Former FBI Director James Comey's interview with ABC News aired Sunday night, stirring a storm of Tweets – from those blaming him for costing Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election to others blaming him for the long investigation of President Donald Trump regarding possible Russian interference with the election. Some likened him a patriot; others a traitor.

Comey, who was fired by Trump nearly a year ago, sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos ahead of the release of his memoir, "A Higher Loyalty."

Here's what people were Tweeting as the hour-long interview proceeded:
































