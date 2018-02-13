Bobblehead of Jason Kelce in Mummers garb could be on the way

Jason Kelce stole the show at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, donning a Mummers outfit as he mingled with fans in South Philly and delivered a rousing victory speech.

Is there a better way to commemorate those moments than with a bobblehead of Kelce dressed in his purple, green and white garb?

Such a collectible might soon be on its way.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has created a set of 40 Eagles bobbleheads – by far, the largest Super Bowl collection the museum has ever created.

Thanks to soaring demand and record-setting sales, the museum intends to add several special edition bobbleheads into the mix.

For now, the specifics remain under wraps, though Chief Executive Officer Phil Sklar said they'll depict key moments from the Eagles' Super Bowl run and victory parade.

If Eagles fans use their imagination for a few seconds, Sklar said they likely guess correctly.

"We know Eagles fans will love these," Sklar said. "They're going to be fun and unique and capture some special moments and plays that Eagles fans will never forget."

Given that criteria, it seems safe to anticipate a Kelce parade bobblehead and a Nick Foles "Philly Special" bobblehead.

"We have a couple connections that we're trying to work through to add [Doug Pederson] to the mix. He deserving of it, so hopefully we can make that happen." – Phil Sklar

And based on the sales of the initial bobbleheads offered by the museum, they'll sell quickly.

The museum typically creates bobbleheads of the top five players from each Super Bowl champion, Sklar said. Sometimes, that number stretches toward 10 players, based on demand.

Once – for the 2011 Green Bay Packers – the museum created 15 bobbleheads.

But the Eagles' set now includes an astounding 34 players. The full set, which sells for $1,100, also includes a Nick Foles MVP bobblehead, a Swoop bobblehead and four mini bobbles of Eagles fans in action poses.

Source/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum produced a set of four mini Super Bowl bobbleheads featuring (from left) Jay Ajayi, Nick Foles, Zach Ertz and Fletcher Cox in action poses. It costs $50.

The museum kept adding players after fans requested the likes of Brandon Brooks, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Stephen Wisniewski, among others.

Sometimes, Sklar said, bobbleheads are canceled when minimum sales are not met. But all of the Eagles bobbleheads have met those minimums.

"We kept getting requests for additional players," Sklar said. "More and more players were continually added to bring the amount to 34 unique players, which is pretty much double the previous record."

At least a dozen full sets have been sold, Sklar said.

Among the individual 8-inch-tall bobbleheads, which sell for $35 each, the likenesses of Nick Foles and Carson Wentz are the top sellers.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum produced a bobblehead of Nick Foles holding the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

But there remains one individual who does not yet have a bobblehead – Doug Pederson.

Coaches are not under the same licensing agreement as the players, Sklar said. But the museum is working to get the rights to produce a Pederson bobble.

"We have a couple connections that we're trying to work through to add him to the mix," Pederson said. "He deserving of it, so hopefully we can make that happen."

Initially, the complete set included the following players: Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham, Carson Wentz, Chris Long, Corey Clement, Fletcher Cox, Jake Elliott, Jalen Mills, Jay Ajayi, LaGarrette Blount, Malcolm Jenkins, Nelson Agholor, Nick Foles, Ronald Darby, Torrey Smith and Zach Ertz.

Added two days after the Super Bowl were bobbleheads of Brent Celek, Corey Graham, Mychal Kendricks, Nigel Bradham, Patrick Robinson, Rodney McLeod, Trey Burton and Vinny Curry.

On Tuesday, the set expanded again to include Brandon Brooks, Darren Sproles, Derek Barnett, Donnie Jones, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Mack Hollins and Stephen Wisniewski.