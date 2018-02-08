Twitter, paradegoers react to Jason Kelce's fiery speech: 'Build him a statue'

February 08, 2018
Build that man a statue.
That was the consensus among paradegoers and on social media after Jason Kelce's fiery speech outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday.
Branden Scott, 19, of South Philly, caught the parade from City Hall and walked up toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Eagles' speeches at Eakins Oval. He described the parade as "legendary." Then came Jason Kelce's speech.
That was something else, for sure.
"It was awesome," said Scott. "It was nothing but the truth. Build him a statue."
We all remember Chase Utley's immortal "world f***ing champions" declaration at the Phillies World Series parade in 2008, but Kelce took it to another level.
As he sported a Mummer's costume from the Avalon String Band, Kelce blasted the Eagles' doubters and dropped a number of F-bombs on live TV.
For those who haven't yet caught his speech, you can watch it below:
Must. Watch.— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce's @Eagles Championship speech 🔥🔥🔥
📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mDlCLy0lhc
Kelce's epic speech sent Twitter ablaze with reaction to what would be a fitting end to the festivities.
Here's a sampling:
Nobody likes us!! But we dont care has to be my mantra for the year.. 😭😭 #kelceforpresident— Cinna🤫 (@_cinnamone) February 8, 2018
NFL shop dot com furiously creating Jason Kelce jerseys like #EaglesParade #JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/lA3PkI4mOF— Chris to the W© (@ChrisToTheW) February 8, 2018
#KelceForPresident #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/EsvAYtnHSd— Mikey D, O&BP 🤙🏼 (@MikeyD_OandBP) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce is gonna start the revolution. #JasonKelceForPresident #Eagles— Mark Bryson (@Sound_Chef) February 8, 2018
Loving the Kelce 2020 rumors. Have we ever had a Mummer in the White House? #KelceForPresident pic.twitter.com/2YW2ZtJJIm— Steve Butler (@SteveButlerKYW) February 8, 2018
NO ONE LIKES US— reBBBy (@FlyRebbyFly) February 8, 2018
NO ONE LIKES US
NO ONE LIKES US & WE DONT CARE
WE’RE FROM PHILLY
FUCKING PHILLY
NO ONE LIKES US
WE DONT CARE#FLYEAGLESFLY #JASONKELCEFORPRESIDENT
.@JasonKelce #JasonKelceForPresident ❤️ #phillyphillyday— Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 8, 2018
Chase Utley, “World F-ing Champions!”— Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce, “Hold my beer.”
Jason Kelce won the parade.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 8, 2018
I’ll have what Jason Kelce is having!— Kyle Phillippi (@Kyle_Phillippi) February 8, 2018
Live look at Jason Kelce visiting Mike Lombardi in the hospital pic.twitter.com/PzquDRZkSr— JT (@jasonalantucker) February 8, 2018
Jason Kelce is the next WWE Superstar. Tag-teaming with Chris Long.— Joe Tordy (@JoeTordy) February 8, 2018
JASON KELCE IS THE GOAT— Okera J (Super Bowl Champions) (@OkeraJ) February 8, 2018
Jason kelce my hero— fight Stevens fight (@dstevens717) February 8, 2018
Absolutely NO ONE was ready for Jason Kelce! One of the most impassioned speeches. His speech won. His outfit won. I need this guy to give me pep talks when I’m down. #EaglesNation #FlyEaglesFly #Eaglesparade— Tiffany (@waywardtiff) February 8, 2018
The rant may have tired out the Eagles' longtime center, who afterward told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn that he "could take a nap right now."
But it sure fired up the crowd.
Meghan Kennedy, 26, of Haddon Heights, Camden County, held a sign that read "It Ertz So Good" as she watched the parade from Logan Square. But, at the end of the day, it was Kelce who captured her heart.
"Jason Kelce's speech was the best," Kennedy said. "He just had so much emotion and his outfit. It was everything that Philly is."
Ann Marie Malone, 47, of Overbrook Park, loved that Kelce did not mince words.
"We truly are the underdogs," Malone said. "You saw it at the Super Bowl with the announcers. I love that Kelce called that out. The reality was no one thought we could do it. And here we are."
Malone and her brother, Robert Malone, 31, had traveled to Los Angeles when Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury against the Rams. The emotional high of Eagles fans sunk when the team lost its star quarterback.
But that made Thursday's parade even more special.
"One of the most amazing days of my life," Ann Marie Malone said. "This is all we live for in this city."