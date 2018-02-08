February 08, 2018

'Mummer' Jason Kelce drops f-bomb on live TV, rides police bike along Eagles parade route

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020918_Kelce-Mummer_Twitter @stefenwiz61/Twitter

Eagles center Jason Kelce before Thursday morning's parade.

Jason Kelce is having himself quite the time at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, and rightfully so. He's hardly alone in that regard, but it's hard to argue that the Eagles center is the MVP of parade to this point.

First, there's his outfit, which is a full-on Mummers costume, headgear and all.

Once the parade got moving, Kelce wasted no time getting off his bus and mixing it up with the crowd, singing the unofficial Philly anthem with some Eagles fans ... and sneaking a few NSFW words onto live TV.

That stock photo of the skyline really is something else.

But Kelce wasn't done yet, he then hopped on a police bike and went for a little spin.

Amazing. And this was all within the first few blocks... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii Jason Kelce Eagles Parade

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.