'Mummer' Jason Kelce drops f-bomb on live TV, rides police bike along Eagles parade route

February 08, 2018
Jason Kelce is having himself quite the time at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, and rightfully so. He's hardly alone in that regard, but it's hard to argue that the Eagles center is the MVP of parade to this point.
First, there's his outfit, which is a full-on Mummers costume, headgear and all.
Parade mood— Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) February 8, 2018
@Eagles pic.twitter.com/XTcPZBocUz
Once the parade got moving, Kelce wasted no time getting off his bus and mixing it up with the crowd, singing the unofficial Philly anthem with some Eagles fans ... and sneaking a few NSFW words onto live TV.
🎶 We’re from Philly, f**king Philly— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 8, 2018
No one likes us, we don’t care 🎶
Jason Kelce sings with fans at #EaglesParade… pic.twitter.com/zrQBC2r0Us
That stock photo of the skyline really is something else.
But Kelce wasn't done yet, he then hopped on a police bike and went for a little spin.
Kelce Update: He's going for a bike ride now. pic.twitter.com/qUoUi5geEl— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 8, 2018
Amazing. And this was all within the first few blocks...
Jason Kelce chugs a beer. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/QqOvf2HTyM— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 8, 2018
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports