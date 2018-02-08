'Mummer' Jason Kelce drops f-bomb on live TV, rides police bike along Eagles parade route

Jason Kelce is having himself quite the time at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, and rightfully so. He's hardly alone in that regard, but it's hard to argue that the Eagles center is the MVP of parade to this point.

First, there's his outfit, which is a full-on Mummers costume, headgear and all.

Once the parade got moving, Kelce wasted no time getting off his bus and mixing it up with the crowd, singing the unofficial Philly anthem with some Eagles fans ... and sneaking a few NSFW words onto live TV.

That stock photo of the skyline really is something else.

But Kelce wasn't done yet, he then hopped on a police bike and went for a little spin.

Amazing. And this was all within the first few blocks...

