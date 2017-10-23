Eagles LT Jason Peters tears ACL and MCL; LB Jordan Hicks ruptures Achilles' tendon

Monday night's 34-24 win over the Washington was arguably the biggest of the season for the Philadelphia Eagles. But it came at a great cost.

Veteran tackle Jason Peters is done for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL early in the second half, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the news at his day-after press conference.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only loss the Birds suffered, as middle linebacker Jordan Hicks ruptured his Achilles' tendon in the first half. Both players are done for the season.

"Both of [the injuries] are obviously significant," Pederson said Tuesday. "In Jordan's case, it's a ruptured Achilles' and so he'll be missed for the season. And Peters, it's an MCL and ACL, so those guys will be missed for the year."

For Hicks, this marks yet another season lost to injury. Previously, he missed the second half of his rookie season with a torn pectoral muscle.

In Peters' case, it was obvious from the reaction of his teammates – and even those on the other sideline – that this was a serious injury.

As he was taken to the locker room, fans at the Linc began chanting for Peters.







Aside from what it means for Peters' future on the field, this injury is going to have big implications for a team that's playing as well as any in the league.

And while replacing an injured starter may seem like old hat for this Eagles team, guys like Peters and Hicks are your typical starters.

"It is [more significant to lose leaders like this]," Pederson said. "When you look at the injury list, the guys we've lost – Darren Sproles, Chris Maragos, JP, Jordan – guys that are significant starters and role players and leaders on your football team. Captains of your football team. It can make an impact.

"I think one of the things that I've talked about – and hopefully you've seen it with the players – is that it's definitely the 'next man up' [philosophy] and they rally around the guys who are hurt and support them. But at the same time, the bigger picture is that we still have a lot of football left and we still have a game this Sunday.

"The season's not over."