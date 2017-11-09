Food & Drink Specials
Jet Wine Bar Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/PhillyVoice

Inside Jet Wine Bar.

November 09, 2017

Bar celebrating anniversary with 'Back to the Future' menu

Great Scott! Jet Wine Bar is turning seven

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Jet Wine Bar wants to travel back in time to the year 2010, when it opened on South Street. For a week, beginning Nov. 10, the wine bar will be cracking open bottles from that first year.

By sipping the vintage reds and whites, available for $9-$16 a glass, Jet hopes to transport guests back in time.

Sticking with the time travel theme, Jet is incorporating a movie with one of the most-loved time machines into its seven-year anniversary party.

RELATED: Philly bar with ball pits is amazing idea, doesn't go far enough

There will be cocktails and dishes with "Back to the Future" names. Below are the specials.

•The Flux Capacitor ($9) - Served with vodka, lime, Crème de Violette and mint.
•Great Scott! ($9) - Served with scotch, vermouth, bitters and orange peel.
•The Delorean Pizza ($12) -  Made with green peppers, capicola, fresh mozzarella and garlic-tomato sauce.
•Nobody-Calls-Me-Chicken Wings ($11) - Wings will be slow-roasted and tossed in orange-chipotle sauce.
•Outathyme Hummus Plate ($8) - Lemon-thyme hummus will be served with fresh vegetables and toasted pita.

Jet will also have "Back to the Future" and other time travel movies and TV shows – "Twilight Zone," "Quantum Leap," "Star Trek," "Dr. Who" – playing on a loop.

Jet Wine Bar Toasts to Seven Years

Friday, Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St.
(215) 735-1116

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

