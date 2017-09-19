People Twitter
122116_NewBidenPenn Josh Edelson/AP

Joe Biden gives a speech at the HRC Los Angeles Gala on Saturday, March 22, 2014.

September 19, 2017

Joe Biden blasts Trump for retweet of golf ball hitting Clinton

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's had it with President Donald Trump's social media presence after getting around to seeing the widely criticized retweet of Trump swinging a golf ball into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's back. 

"Enough," Biden wrote on Twitter late Monday. "This has to stop. Our children are watching."

On Sunday, Trump retweeted the doctored GIF from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump. The GIF originated from a user whose Twitter picture reads "The New York Times Sucks" and used the hashtag #CrookedHillary.

The retweet had garnered more than 36,000 comments by Tuesday. Many slammed the move and called it "inappropriate" for a commander in chief to be encouraging violence, while others said it was "just a joke."

Biden is rumored to be considering a run for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. His daughter, Ashley Biden, said in a recent interview that she thinks her dad is considering a run after months of speculation. 

Biden, who was named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania earlier this year, is set to visit Philadelphia on Nov. 15 as part of his tour for his recently published book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

