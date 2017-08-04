Giveaways School Supplies
Back-to-school shopping Zaikina/iStock

Almost time for back-to-school shopping.

August 04, 2017

Local gym to give away free backpacks with school supplies to kids

First 100 kids ages 10-17 will receive the back-to-school gift

Giveaways School Supplies Philadelphia Free Children Kids
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab will host its second annual Backpacks and Boxing event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon for children ages 10-17.

The gym will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 100 kids. The event is sponsored by the Police & Fire Federal Credit Union, The Igwe Firm and Zazen Nail Spa.

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Hank Lundy and up-and-coming lightweight fighter Jerome Conquest will be on hand, too, to distribute backpacks and meet with children.

Backpacks and Boxing

Saturday, Aug. 19
10 a.m. to noon
Joe Hand Gym
547 N. Third St.
(215) 271-4263

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.