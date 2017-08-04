Local gym to give away free backpacks with school supplies to kids

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab will host its second annual Backpacks and Boxing event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon for children ages 10-17.

The gym will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 100 kids. The event is sponsored by the Police & Fire Federal Credit Union, The Igwe Firm and Zazen Nail Spa.

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Hank Lundy and up-and-coming lightweight fighter Jerome Conquest will be on hand, too, to distribute backpacks and meet with children.

Backpacks and Boxing

Saturday, Aug. 19

10 a.m. to noon

Joe Hand Gym

547 N. Third St.

(215) 271-4263

