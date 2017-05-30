Joel Embiid continues quest to block every kid in the Delaware Valley

If you will recall, before proving that he was an elite NBA rim protector as a rookie by averaging 2.5 blocks in about 25 minutes per game, Joel Embiid punched some poor kid’s shot down the shore at the Sixers Beach Bash last August.

When he tweeted the video out, Embiid found a way to inject some humor and neutralize Internet trolls in a way very few can:

Fast-forward close to a year, everybody knows that Embiid is a heck of an NBA basketball player… when he’s healthy. And even though Mr. Process doesn’t look to be exploding at quite the level we saw last summer as he recovers from meniscus surgery, he still was able to block a little kid’s shot while keeping his feet on the ground:





That looks to be Capitolo Playground in South Philly, right across the street from Geno’s. Maybe JoJo was hungry? Not the best diet in the world, but at least he's not eating a venison cheesesteak.



