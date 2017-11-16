Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid Nice Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Nice.

November 16, 2017

Joel Embiid had a very nice postgame interview after career performance

Sixers NBA Philadelphia Los Angeles Los Angeles Lakers Twitter Joel Embiid Humor
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Joel Embiid has captured the hearts of Sixers fans not just because of his dominance on the court, but also because of his top-notch social media game and larger-than-life personality. He's very in tune with the meme culture of recurring jokes that fuels much of Twitter's humor.

That was on display after he had one of the best performances in NBA history Wednesday night against the Los Angles Lakers.

During an earlier, highly entertaining postgame interview with Molly Sullivan after the Sixers' win against the Clippers on Monday night, Embiid said he was only playing at 50 percent after putting up 32 points.

Well, Embiid scored a whopping 46 points along with 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks against the other Los Angeles team. So Sullivan followed up after the win: What percentage are you at now? Embiid's answer was very, very nice.

I assume if you're reading this, you understand why 69 percent is so nice. If you don't, please go here for a NSFW explanation. Are you back? Ok, good. Now join the others in enjoying our new national treasure, Joel Embiid:

Nice.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Dogs

Charlie Dog

Dog left for dead outside Philly rec center making strides

Eagles

111517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch

Psychology

100217EaglesFans

Does sports betting hurt traditional 'fandom?'

Fitness

Ugly Sweater Run

Bring out the tacky winter wear for annual Ugly Sweater Run

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.