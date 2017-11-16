Joel Embiid had a very nice postgame interview after career performance

November 16, 2017
Joel Embiid has captured the hearts of Sixers fans not just because of his dominance on the court, but also because of his top-notch social media game and larger-than-life personality. He's very in tune with the meme culture of recurring jokes that fuels much of Twitter's humor.
That was on display after he had one of the best performances in NBA history Wednesday night against the Los Angles Lakers.
During an earlier, highly entertaining postgame interview with Molly Sullivan after the Sixers' win against the Clippers on Monday night, Embiid said he was only playing at 50 percent after putting up 32 points.
Well, Embiid scored a whopping 46 points along with 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks against the other Los Angeles team. So Sullivan followed up after the win: What percentage are you at now? Embiid's answer was very, very nice.
Joel Embiid told our @MollySullivanTV that he's only playing at about 69% of what he's capable. pic.twitter.com/LBw84Qe48W— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 16, 2017
I assume if you're reading this, you understand why 69 percent is so nice. If you don't, please go here for a NSFW explanation. Are you back? Ok, good. Now join the others in enjoying our new national treasure, Joel Embiid:
Embiid said he was playing at 69% last night. Build the statue. Right now. Drop everything you’re doing and start today— Steve Turner (@SteveTurnUp) November 16, 2017
JOEL EMBIID SAID HES AT 69% CONDITIONING WE DON’T DESERVE THIS HUMAN— Kylon (@k_cway) November 16, 2017
Joel Embiid really went on live TV and said he's at 69%. He consciously did that. My god.— Samosas Malone (@Biyombonesaw) November 16, 2017
JoJo says his conditioning is at 69% with a straight face just build the statue now— Swapadelphia 🍞🌹 (@EmbiidSupreme) November 16, 2017
Embiid put up this line and then declared himself “69 percent” healthy in his postgame interview. We must protect him. https://t.co/aRY3z806ZV— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) November 16, 2017
Embiid: 69%— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) November 16, 2017
Somewhere Gronk is giggling.
Joel Embiid said postgame he’s not even near top conditioning. He guessed he’s at about 69%. Yes, 69%.— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 16, 2017
"We'll all know" - Sam Hinkie"— Sean O'Connor (@soconnor76) November 16, 2017
"69%" - Joel Embiid
Nice.