Joel Embiid had a very nice postgame interview after career performance

Joel Embiid has captured the hearts of Sixers fans not just because of his dominance on the court, but also because of his top-notch social media game and larger-than-life personality. He's very in tune with the meme culture of recurring jokes that fuels much of Twitter's humor.

That was on display after he had one of the best performances in NBA history Wednesday night against the Los Angles Lakers.

During an earlier, highly entertaining postgame interview with Molly Sullivan after the Sixers' win against the Clippers on Monday night, Embiid said he was only playing at 50 percent after putting up 32 points.

Well, Embiid scored a whopping 46 points along with 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks against the other Los Angeles team. So Sullivan followed up after the win: What percentage are you at now? Embiid's answer was very, very nice.

I assume if you're reading this, you understand why 69 percent is so nice. If you don't, please go here for a NSFW explanation. Are you back? Ok, good. Now join the others in enjoying our new national treasure, Joel Embiid:

Nice.