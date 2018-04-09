Joey Votto, still a jerk

April 09, 2018
You may remember back in 2016, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto pulled off an apparently hilarious prank on Phillies fans during a game at Citizens Bank Park.
During the game, he faked as if he was going to throw a foul ball to those in attendance, but instead kept it and tossed it back into the field of play.
This move — getting the hopes up of eager fans and then pulling the rug out from under them — made him a "savage," according to the Reds.
When in Philly. #savage pic.twitter.com/jmKtK0UexM— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 15, 2016
Later in the game, he did the same thing to a kid, even though afterward he tried to give some BS response explaining that he was trying to fake out an adult who was giving him a hard time. You can watch the tape below and decide.
This angle isn't a good look for Votto. (@TishlerHarrison) pic.twitter.com/8PMfVI1MMj— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) May 15, 2016
Fast-forward to the 2018 season. Votto, playing first base Monday night against the Phillies, sprinted to prevent a foul ball from trickling toward some fans during the first inning.
Said it before, will say it again: Joey Votto is a national treasure. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7FHKNuiPva— MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2018
True to form, Joey Votto's having a little fun with the Philly fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UXJ30kjsl1— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 9, 2018
Hey, instead of characterizing Votto as a "national treasure" and "having a little fun" for this, let's call it what it is: he's a jerk. The whole shtick is tired and lazy at this point. Just let the fans have a freaking ball.