Tropical-force winds arrive in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as early as next Monday evening.

September 15, 2017

Jose may bring tropical force winds to Jersey as early as Monday evening

Storm expected to track off coast Tuesday

By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Tropical Storm Jose now could pass off the New Jersey coast Monday evening into Tuesday, according to updated forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

As a tropical storm with winds round 70 miles per hour, Jose had meandered in the Atlantic for the past few days.

Jose was originally not considered likely to have much effect on the New Jersey coast and Southeast Pennsylvania, but that changed when the storm circled back on itself and began moving northwest. That direction is expected to take a north northwest track by Sunday. 

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft will have updated data on Jose by 5 p.m. Friday.

Because of the course change, there is now some likelihood of tropical force winds – with speeds greater than 39 miles an hour – beginning next Monday morning and continuing into at least Tuesday morning in New Jersey.

Tropical force winds now extend 140 miles from the storm's center.

A new hazardous weather forecast for New Jersey calls for “an increasing threat for high surf, dune erosion, localized washovers and dangerous rip currents along the ocean beachfront this weekend through early next week."

Kevin C. Shelly

