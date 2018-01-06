January 06, 2018

Julius 'Dr. J' Erving hospitalized after falling ill at Sixers game

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers legend and Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving was taken to a local hospital after falling ill while attending the Sixers' 114-78 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. 

He was being evaluated there late Friday night and was expected to be released, his management team said in a brief statement.

The 67-year-old Erving was taken out of a suite at the Wells Fargo Center in a wheelchair, NBC10 reported. Erving's management and the Sixers have not identified the hospital.

Before tip-off, Erving rang the ceremonial opening bell to mark 35 years since his famous cradle dunk over the Los Angeles Lakers' Michael Cooper. 

After starting his career in the old American Basketball Association, he was traded to the Sixers in 1976 and helped the team win a title in 1983. 

He played 11 seasons in Philly before retiring. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

