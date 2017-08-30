Kellyanne Conway calls out CNN for interview that left Harvey victim cursing out network

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is scolding CNN for a cringeworthy interview that left a victim of Hurricane Harvey cursing out the network for its coverage.

Conway, who hails from Camden County, took to Twitter on Tuesday to encourage users to watch the 1-minute, 30-second-long clip of CNN correspondent Rosa Flores, who was reporting on Houston's flood devastation on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

"Watch this clip to end," Conway wrote on Twitter. "Shames @CNN to get the mike out of her face, notes her kids are shivering & in need of things other than an interview."

Shortly after, Conway shared a news clip of a Fox News reporter interviewing another victim of the hurricane as an example of "many beautiful stories like this."





Conway was critical of Flores, who interviewed a woman who only identified herself as Danielle and had two small children by her side. The question-and-answer session took a dramatic turn after Danielle explained how she waited for help for about 36 hours and trekked through 4 feet of water to get food.







“But y’all sit here, y'all trying to interview people during their worst times," Danielle told Flores during the live interview. "Like, that’s not the smartest thing to do. Like, people are really breaking down and y’all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f*** is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face. With me shivering cold, with my kids wet, and you still putting the microphone in my face."



CNN anchor Jim Acosta, who was reporting from the newsroom, cut in after Danielle began to walk away to say that Flores had "a very upset family there."

“The people of Houston are going through a very difficult time," CNN spokesperson Barbara Levin told The Washington Post in response to the incident. "Our hearts go out to this woman and her family. Our reporter handled the situation graciously.”

At least 30 people have died since Harvey made landfall in Texas last week, bringing historic flooding and devastation to the region, according to The New York Times.