Hurricane Irma Celebrities
AP_16307035819028.jpg Sanford Myers/AP

Kenny Chesney attends the 64th Annual BMI Country Awards at BMI on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

September 19, 2017

Kenny Chesney helps boys trapped by Hurricane Irma get to mom in Philadelphia

Hurricane Irma Celebrities Philadelphia Storms Kenny Chesney St. John Natural Disasters
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A pair of teen brothers looking to get to their mother in Philadelphia after losing their house during Hurricane Irma are safe and sound in the City of Brotherly Love, thanks to the help of one famous artist.

Jah-Haile and Jahbioseh Bruce, of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, told CNN in a recent interview that they watched the storm's powerful winds blow the roof off of their childhood home, where they lived with their grandfather, who put the two on a national hurricane evacuation registry, according to NBC10

"The wind picked up the bottom of [our] house and threw it on top of the rest of the house and closed it like a sandwich," Jah-Haile Bruce told the local news station.

The two then found themselves aboard a private boat headed to St. Croix and tried to make arrangements to get to their mother in Philly on arrival, but a lack of commercial flights from the islands to Philly made the task a bit difficult.

A private jet from an anonymous donor arrived shortly afterward to fly them up to the East Coast. The man behind the grand gesture was none other than country singer Kenny Chesney, CNN discovered.

Chesney, whose own home in St. John was destroyed by the storm, started the Love for Love City foundation to help victims in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands rebuild their lives after Irma.

"I kept saying, one day, this is going to be one hell of a story to tell," Jahbioseh Bruce told CNN in a recent interview.

"And now we're on CCN telling this story," added Jah-Haile Bruce. "It's crazy."

Watch the brothers' interview on CNN below:

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Wine

091617_VanAukenT_winemaking_0336.jpg

On grape day, South Jersey wine club crushes it

Eagles

071717AndyReid

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game

Broadcasters

01_081717_6abcReyes_Carroll.jpg

Effortless ways to pay it forward: from 6abc's Jeannette Reyes

Katie's Baby

Katie_Gagnon_Killian

Time to wean: why I’m happy (and sad) to stop nursing my 1-year old baby

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.