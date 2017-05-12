Festivals Art
051615_Kinetic_Carroll-19.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Here are some scenes from the annual Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival, which was held Saturday, May 16, 2015, on Trenton Avenue bordering the East Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods.

May 12, 2017

Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby is one of Philly's wackiest traditions

Spend the day cheering on derby teams, shopping local art

Festivals Art Kensington Parades Family-Friendly Free Shopping Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, May 20. It will be the 11th year the derby has taken place in East Kensington.

During the quirky festival, derby teams ride their homemade, human-powered floats down the street and compete for Best Art, Best Costume, Best Engineering, People’s Choice, Best Breakdown and the Judge’s Choice Award.

Part of the fun is watching as floats make their way through an obstacle course.

On Trenton Avenue, the Arts Festival will take place throughout the day and will feature more than 200 local arts vendors and food vendors. Food trucks on-site include Baby Blues BBQ, The Cow and The Curd and Kung Fu Hoagies.

Spectators can attend for free. Derby competitors need to register and pay a fee from $25-$100.

Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival 2017

Saturday, May 20
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Trenton Avenue and Norris Street

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Slogan

Slogan

New Jersey slogan: Is 'Garden State' best we can do?

Mental Health

Netflix 13 Reasons Why

Drexel therapist sees flaws, strengths of teen suicide portrayal in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica finally roars back

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.