Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby is one of Philly's wackiest traditions

The 2017 Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, May 20. It will be the 11th year the derby has taken place in East Kensington.

During the quirky festival, derby teams ride their homemade, human-powered floats down the street and compete for Best Art, Best Costume, Best Engineering, People’s Choice, Best Breakdown and the Judge’s Choice Award.

Part of the fun is watching as floats make their way through an obstacle course.

On Trenton Avenue, the Arts Festival will take place throughout the day and will feature more than 200 local arts vendors and food vendors. Food trucks on-site include Baby Blues BBQ, The Cow and The Curd and Kung Fu Hoagies.

Spectators can attend for free. Derby competitors need to register and pay a fee from $25-$100.

Saturday, May 20

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Trenton Avenue and Norris Street

