Kevin Hart Chris Pizzello/AP

Kevin Hart at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Las Vegas.

May 01, 2017

Kevin Hart coming to Philly to discuss new book 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons'

Update: The event is canceled but there's a new way to see the comedian

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Updated Thursday, May 25: The event with Kevin Hart at the Temple Performing Arts Center has been canceled. Instead, fans are invited to a photo op at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch.

All tickets to the event at Temple will be refunded, and buyers will be given first opportunity to buy tickets to the Free Library's event, which will include a pre-signed book and the opportunity to pose for a photo with Hart. 

Every fan will have a professional photograph taken that will be retrievable online. No personal photos with smartphones or cameras will be allowed.

Tickets for the new event will go on sale Friday, May 26 at noon. 

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 and the cost is $27.

Kevin Hart will make his literary debut on Tuesday, June 6 with the release of his memoir "I Can't Make this Up: Life Lessons."

The following evening, Wednesday, June 7, the comedian will be at Lew Klein Hall at Temple Performing Arts Center to discuss his book. Hart will be in conversation with Quincy Harris, host of The Q on Fox 29.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 5, beginning at 10 a.m. The cost is $40-$55 per person and includes a pre-signed book.

Hart performed a sold-out show at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015, so it's safe to assume the 1,200 seats in Lew Klein Hall will quickly fill up.

"I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" describes the hard work and determination that led to Hart's success.

"A book is compact. Hart is compact. A book has a spine that holds it together. Hart has a spine that holds him together. A book has a beginning. Hart’s life uniquely qualifies him to write this book by also having a beginning," reads the book description on Amazon.

"I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons" Book Discussion with Kevin Hart

Wednesday, June 7
7:30 p.m. | $40-$55 per person
Lew Klein Hall at Temple Performing Arts Center
1837 N. Broad St.

