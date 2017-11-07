Progressive Larry Krasner easily wins Philly's district attorney race

A progressive Democrat who has vowed to end mass incarceration in Philadelphia will be the city's next district attorney.

Larry Krasner defeated Republican Beth Grossman on Tuesday in an election that affirmed the electorate's desire for substantial reform to the criminal justice system.

With near 82 percent of precincts reporting, Krasner had 119,203 votes to 45,980 for Grossman, according to unofficial tallies.

The district attorney race – which came exactly two weeks after former D.A. Seth Williams was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption – was the most prominent on the city ballot. Elsewhere on the ballot, Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart easily beat Republican Mike Tomlinson to serve as city controller.

With nearly 88 percent of precincts reporting, Krasner had gained 128,537 votes to Grossman's 47,471 – a margin of 46 percentage points.

"We are looking at a record," Krasner told a crowd of 100-plus supporters who gathered at the William Way LGBT Community Center. "The first D.A. candidate, we expect, to get well over 100,000 votes. What that says, to me, is this movement is not going away."

Krasner, 56, is a civil rights attorney known for repeatedly suing the Philadelphia Police Department and representing Occupy and Black Lives Matter protesters for free. Backed by George Soros, Krasner ran away with the Democratic primary in May.

And in a city that heavily favors Democrats, Krasner had no problem dispatching the more moderate Grossman – despite her support from Philadelphia's police union – in Tuesday's general election.

Grossman, 49, is a former Democrat who spent more than two decades serving in the D.A.'s Office, heading the Public Nuisance Task Force and the civil forfeiture unit. She also served as chief of staff in the Department of Licenses and Inspections and is now a private attorney who handles civil and criminal cases.

The D.A.'s Office handles about 75,000 cases each year with an annual budget of $38 million, employing about 600 people. Krasner will serve a four-year term and earn an annual salary of about $175,000.

The election of the reform-minded Krasner comes after Williams pleaded guilty to a lone bribery charge in a corruption scandal in which he allegedly accepted lavish gifts for his influence and stole from his mother. He has been disbarred.

Krasner has pledged to end mass incarceration by revamping cash bail, treating addiction as an illness and mitigating prosecutions of minor cases. He seeks to reform civil asset forfeiture policies and review prior convictions to ensure wrongfully-convicted people walk free.

Additionally, Krasner opposes the death penalty and supports safe heroin injection sites.

Krasner said his election is a "mandate" for "transformational change" within the D.A.'s office.

"This is a story about a movement," Krasner said. "And this is a movement that is tired of seeing a system that has systematically picked on poor people – primarily black and brown poor people."

As he campaigned on a progressive agenda, Krasner collected an array of endorsements that included labor unions, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and liberal groups.



Jacqueline Larma/AP Republican nominee for Philadelphia district attorney Beth Grossman listens to an opposing viewpoint outside her polling place in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

By contrast, Grossman primarily earned the support of myriad police organizations, including the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5., headed by John McNesby, who could prove to be a thorn in Krasner's side.

McNesby took issue last May when some of Krasner's supporters broke into profane anti-police chants at his primary victory party, calling them "parasites of the city." Prior to Krasner's official campaign declaration, McNesby labeled the idea of Krasner as district attorney "hilarious."

Grossman had pledged to increase the prosecution of gun crimes and prosecute large-scale drug traffickers while steering more juvenile offenders into diversionary programs.

Grossman shared some similar viewpoints as Krasner, seeking to increase drug diversionary programs and eliminate cash bail for minor, nonviolent offenders. She also opposes the death penalty in some cases.

But she opposed Philadelphia's sanctuary city policies and defended the use of civil asset forfeiture, saying it improves quality of life for neighbors living alongside drug dealers.

RHYNHART DEFEATS TOMLINSON

In the city controller's race, Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart bested Republican Mike Tomlinson.

With nearly 88 percent of precincts reporting, Rhynhart had 138,861 votes to 31,337 for Tomlinson, according to unofficial tallies.



Rhynhart, who upset incumbent controller Alan Butkovitz in the primary, most recently served as Kenney's chief administrative officer. But she has held top City Hall positions since 2008, having previously served as budget director and city treasurer under former Mayor Michael Nutter.

Tomlinson is a CPA holding both corporate and tax accountant experience. He also has taught mathematics, accounting and finance in Philly schools and volunteers at the Tacony-Holmesburg Town Watch and the Holmesburg Civic Association.

As controller, Rhynhart will earn about $133,000 while overseeing a $9 million budget and a staff of 138 employees. She was elected to a four-year term.