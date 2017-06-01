Lame Mr. Met flips the bird, showing mascot inferiority to Phanatic

June 01, 2017
Mr. Met, the sad excuse for a mascot that represents New York's National League baseball team, flipped a fan the bird, and the person donning the costume that night will no longer portray the mascot.
The incident occurred after the Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night. Take a look:
@Mets 😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/tYuSIp8gCG— Tony T (@adelucia35) June 1, 2017
The team's official statement said the matter was dealt with internally, but a Mets official told The Associated Press that the employee who did it no longer gets to be Mr. Met.
That hardly seems like a punishment, considering the Mets' idea of a mascot is just a guy with a baseball as a head. Get it, cause the Mets play baseball?
Anyway, Mr. Met's middle finger did give plenty of fodder to Phillies fans, who were quick to point out that the Phanatic is a superior mascot:
Philly Phanatic=class.— Useless Sequels (@USELESS_SEQUELS) June 1, 2017
Mr. Met=Trash
In summation: Phanatic > Mr. Met pic.twitter.com/dOggjIh7rQ— Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 1, 2017
Weird season for the Mets already. But when TMZ catches Mrs. Met and the Phillie Phanatic holding hands, it's gonna be lit.— Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) June 1, 2017
Philly Phanatic>Mr Met— Ari (@flyingmatheson) June 1, 2017
The Phillie phanatic just texted the Baltimore Oriole and was like "cuz I TOLD you Mr Met had self destructive tendencies."— Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 1, 2017
Best mascot ever. pic.twitter.com/YjDM47Jb28— CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) June 1, 2017
Then there's this reference to the recent Kathy Griffin controversy:
Just wait until Mr. Met posts a photo of himself holding the severed head of the Phillie Phanatic.#Mets #Phillies— Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) June 1, 2017
Mr. Met is out of control. pic.twitter.com/p9T4SfCyZI— Brian Murphy (@bmurph13) June 1, 2017
Twitter is weird.