Schools Eagles
Lane Johnson Michael Perez/AP Photo

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Philadelphia.

October 09, 2017

Lane Johnson donating proceeds from merchandise to Philly schools

Schools Eagles Philadelphia Public Education School District of Philadelphia Charity Lane Johnson NFL
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Unfortunately for Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, he wasn't able to complete Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as he left with a head injury. But that doesn't mean he wasn't able to do some good for Philadelphia over the weekend and moving forward.

Johnson announced Thursday the launch of his new LJ65 clothing brand. His online store will donate 65 percent of the proceeds from the merchandise to the The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, which helps organize philanthropic partnerships to support Philly's schools.

"Education plays a vital role in success, whether students are aspiring to become a professional athlete or the president of the United States, education is mandatory," a description for the LJ65 website reads. "The goal of LJ65 is to help The Fund for the Philadelphia School District while providing trendy athletic gear."

The store features a number of shirts and hats that sport Johnson's number, 65, as well as one shirt with the phrase "follow my block."

This isn't Johnson's only charitable contribution this season. He's been donating $165 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital every time the Eagles score an offensive touchdown, a pledge that racked up a decent amount of cash after Sunday's win.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Car Accident

10062017_Laura_Brooks_BH

As their daughter lay comatose, family raises questions about police investigation

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Television

05_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

John Oliver takes passing shot at Philly's 'Rocky' statue on 'Last Week Tonight'

Entertainment

Sam Smith art from Live Nation

Just Announced: Sam Smith to perform in Philly this coming July

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.