Lane Johnson donating proceeds from merchandise to Philly schools

Unfortunately for Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, he wasn't able to complete Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as he left with a head injury. But that doesn't mean he wasn't able to do some good for Philadelphia over the weekend and moving forward.

Johnson announced Thursday the launch of his new LJ65 clothing brand. His online store will donate 65 percent of the proceeds from the merchandise to the The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, which helps organize philanthropic partnerships to support Philly's schools.

"Education plays a vital role in success, whether students are aspiring to become a professional athlete or the president of the United States, education is mandatory," a description for the LJ65 website reads. "The goal of LJ65 is to help The Fund for the Philadelphia School District while providing trendy athletic gear."

The store features a number of shirts and hats that sport Johnson's number, 65, as well as one shirt with the phrase "follow my block."

This isn't Johnson's only charitable contribution this season. He's been donating $165 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital every time the Eagles score an offensive touchdown, a pledge that racked up a decent amount of cash after Sunday's win.