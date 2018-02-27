February 27, 2018

LeBron James responds to Philly billboards in Cleveland: 'It's very flattering'

By Michael Tanenbaum
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James reacts during introductions before a game against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena on Feb 22, 2018.

Philly wants LeBron James in a Sixers uniform next season — and it sure sounds like the King found those billboards in Cleveland charming.

On Monday, Chester-based Power Home Remodeling installed three ads on I-480, all within a short drive of the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena. The advertisements, officially classified as political, urged the decorated NBA veteran to "Complete The Process" in Philadelphia when he becomes a free agent in June. 

After a shootaround on Tuesday, James was asked whether he's driven on I-480 in the past 24 hours. 

"I have not," James joked, "but I know all about it. I know all about it. There's a lot of potholes on 480, gotta be careful with the cars."

Then he got serious. The billboards? They aren't a distraction. They're flattering.

"It's very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 in my 15th year and teams — or guys, I don't want to say teams because, you know, that becomes tampering — but people in their respective cities want me to play for them."

This may just be the start of a long and aggressive pitch for James to come to Philly over the next several months. It's nice to know James will be paying attention and doesn't seem to mind.

Michael Tanenbaum
