Listen to Opera Philadelphia singers perform 'Here Come the Sixers'

Back in January, I ranked the "fight songs" — if you want to call them that — for each Philadelphia sports team. I put "Here Come the Sixers" lower than I wanted to; not because I don't love the song or because it doesn't hype me up, but because it had been dormant for about two decades. There was no recent history of sustained success to pair with the 70s-style jam, and a New York Times profile didn't change that.

We may be past that caveat. The Sixers are gliding into the postseason on a 16-game winning streak as the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have a young core that looks to possibly contend for the next decade — at least.