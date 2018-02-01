Live updates from WIP's Wing Bowl 26

While the city of Philadelphia waits for what could potentially be the party of a lifetime on Sunday night – an Eagles' Super Bowl win would be unlike anything this city's ever seen – there's another party happening in South Philly on Friday morning.

And this one happens every year, whether the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl or not.

That's right, it's time for Sportsradio 94 WIP's 26th annual Wing Bowl, where some of the best eaters from Philly and around the country will compete for a variety of prizes, from cash to a car and even a championship ring.

There will also be a new category exclusively for first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Here's a look at all the prizes up for grabs on Friday morning:

• Overall Winner: 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe from Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown; $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers; Championship Medal from Steven Singer Jewelers; Championship Ring from Steven Singer Jewelers • Overall Runner-Up: $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers • First Responders Division Winner: 2017 Harley Davidson XL 883N Iron Sportster Motorcycle from Barb`s Harley Davidson • Wingette of the Year: $5,000 from Dr. Steven Davis • Best Entourage: $5,000 from Steven Singer Jewelers

With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, you can expect the 20,000-strong at the Wells Fargo Center – including guest of honor Ric Flair – to be even crazier than usual. Starting bright and early at 5:30 a.m., we'll have you covered right here, from the procession into the arena to the eating competition itself...