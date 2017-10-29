Eagles NFL
102917JalenMills Chuck Burton/AP

Jalen Mills checks to see if it's raining.

October 29, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. 49ers, Week 8

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 0-7 San Francisco 49ers on an afternoon in which the weather forecast is calling for heavy winds and potentially more than an inch of rain.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it is critical that the Eagles stop the 49ers' rushing attack and make them one-dimensional offensively, as they try to do every week. If the Eagles can put the game in the hands of rookie third-round pick C.J. Beathard, that would be ideal in the poor conditions, and probably just in general.

This will be the first game that the Eagles will be without Jason Peters, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. The list of Eagles' injuries are piling up, as we noted in the final Eagles-49ers injury report. The Niners aren't exactly all that healthy either.

The Eagles are double-digit favorites in this game for the first time since 2014. In their last six games in which they have been double-digit favorites, they have lost four of those games. They would be wise to beware the underdog. Like everyone else, our staff writers all predict an Eagles win.

Here are the rest of the games around the league:

Early games:

  1. Vikings 'at' Browns (in London)
  2. Raiders at Bills
  3. Colts at Bengals
  4. Chargers at Patriots
  5. Bears at Saints
  6. Falcons at Jets
  7. Panthers at Buccaneers

Later games:

  1. Texans at Seahawks
  2. Cowboys at Redskins

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Steelers at Lions

Monday Night Football:

  1. Broncos at Chiefs

You can find our Week 8 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

10272017_DiNubile_Miller

Roman Catholic placed on lockdown as police investigate South Philadelphia shooting

Eagles

102717ZachErtz

Mailbag: Which Eagles players are early Pro Bowl candidates?

Opinion

Trick or Treat Stock

Dear parents, marijuana edibles shouldn't be your biggest Halloween fear

Musicians

Craig Finn

Craig Finn is holding steady as a solo artist

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.