Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. 49ers, Week 8

The 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 0-7 San Francisco 49ers on an afternoon in which the weather forecast is calling for heavy winds and potentially more than an inch of rain.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it is critical that the Eagles stop the 49ers' rushing attack and make them one-dimensional offensively, as they try to do every week. If the Eagles can put the game in the hands of rookie third-round pick C.J. Beathard, that would be ideal in the poor conditions, and probably just in general.

This will be the first game that the Eagles will be without Jason Peters, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. The list of Eagles' injuries are piling up, as we noted in the final Eagles-49ers injury report. The Niners aren't exactly all that healthy either.

The Eagles are double-digit favorites in this game for the first time since 2014. In their last six games in which they have been double-digit favorites, they have lost four of those games. They would be wise to beware the underdog. Like everyone else, our staff writers all predict an Eagles win.



Here are the rest of the games around the league:

Early games:

Vikings 'at' Browns (in London)

Raiders at Bills

Colts at Bengals

Chargers at Patriots

Bears at Saints

Falcons at Jets

Panthers at Buccaneers



Later games:

Texans at Seahawks

Cowboys at Redskins



Sunday Night Football:

Steelers at Lions



Monday Night Football:

Broncos at Chiefs



You can find our Week 8 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game below.