Eagles parade live coverage: Young fans roll into city 12 hours early

PhillyVoice has a team of roving reporters covering today's Eagles championship parade. Their focus: the fans.

Wednesday, 11:24 p.m.

The second-to-last train out of Doylestown to Center City on Wednesday night – the #589 with four cars – was packed with young fans, many wearing Eagles jerseys and Super Bowl Champion caps. Even the conductor wore an Eagles lid on his head.

It was apparent as the nonstop chatter bounced from football to work stuff to musings like “Are we all staying together tonight?” that many of the late-night riders were part of large groups traveling into the city for the Eagles Super Bowl parade. Most had a backpack, bag or luggage at their feet or on an overhead rack. A few looked like they were already dressed for bed. And many exited at Temple University, apparently destined for floors and sofas of family and friends around campus.

For those who didn’t want to drive into the city and were unable to secure a special SEPTA pass to ride the Regional Rail on Thursday – they sold out early Wednesday afternoon – the last trains heading into town from the suburbs were a solid commuting alternative.

The palpable excitement and party atmosphere that permeated the train as it rolled south – nearly 12 hours before the official start of the parade – was just a plus.

– Bob McGovern